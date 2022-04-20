Ah Ah Ah: Bobby Shmurda Claims Record Labels Are Blackballing Him

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

It seems we are very close to getting a new Bobby Shmurda project. The rapper claims he had to go independent because record labels are blackballing him.

As per HypeBeast the Brooklyn, N.Y, native is prepping his comeback album.

On Tuesday (April 19), Shmurda took to social media to announce They Don’t Know, his first project since his 2014 EP Shmurda She Wrote.

“4/29 it’s littttttttttt F*** all y’all n***** independent on the loose nah I been dying for y’all to get this work, let’s talk facts no ” he wrote. The accompanying visual, a photo of him screaming atop a glass table, is presumed to be the album cover.

One fan dropped a comment urged him to postpone the date to better set up the release. Shmurda not only responded but clarified why he is moving the way he is moving with the new LP.

“[N]ah F*** that I got major Lables jumping me Blackballing me and sh*ttttt and I’m from the hood young and rich black as sh*ttt and don’t give a about both and they Scare of me and I love that ishhh,” he wrote. “I’m only 27 one year fresh Outta six years they got 400 employees tell them boys stop playing me Homieee and I do no marketing that all my sh*t natural ahhhhh #FThemPeople I’m gone ”.

This is not the first time the self-proclaimed Hot Boy has complained about industry rule 4080. Back in February, he compared his former recording home Epic Records to being back in jail.

