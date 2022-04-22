Pusha T Serves Up “It’s Almost Dry,” Megan Thee Stallion Drops “Plan B” & More: STREAMED April 22, 2022

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Pusha T — It’s Almost Dry

It’s snowing in April as Pusha T delivers his newest album, It’s Almost Dry. The highly-anticipated 12-song project is the Virginia emcee’s flurry back onto the scene following 2018’s celebrated Daytona release.

The album’s guest list is Phantom-ceiling-like as JAY-Z, Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, Don Toliver, and Nigo all pop up on the project. Push’s brother, billed once again as MALICE on this project, also appears on the Labrinth-assisted “I Pray For You” closer.

Of course, the stars also light up on the production tip as two of Pusha’s longtime mentors, Kanye West and Pharrell Williams, split production duties on this offering. Both producer-artists also appear as guests on the LP.

“I had the best of both worlds in regards to production and in regards to two people that actually understand who I am,” Push recently told Charlamagne Tha God during an exclusive sit-down. “They like two different things from me that I feel are both really great…This body of work is untouchable because it doesn’t lean too heavy on either side. You get the whole spectrum. It’s my most well-rounded body of work.”

Listen to It’s Almost Dry below.

Megan Thee Stallion — “Plan B”

Megan Thee Stallion is continuing to let potential suitors know where they stand with her newest single, “Plan B.” The Rob Holladay beat allows the Hottie emcee to flow over ‘90s-inspired production while delivering her dose of no-non-sense raps.

“Poppin’ Plan Bs cause I ain’t plan to be stuck wit’ you,” she raps on the new track before shouting out a rap legend. “No bra, tight Ts / Slick-back ponytail, feeling like I’m Ice-T.” Elsewhere, she delivers a message to fellow Hotties: “Ladies, love yourself ‘cause this shit could get ugly.”

Meg tweeted about the banger prior to its release. “I got this song that I recorded and every time I play it for a woman, they start jumping and clapping,” she teased. “I think I wanna perform it at Coachella for the first time before I actually drop it.” Shortly after, she did just as she promised.

“Plan B’s” production seemingly pulls inspiration from a remix of Jodeci’s “Freek’n You,” which featured Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon and Ghostface Killah. Jodeci’s Dalvin “Mr. Dalvin” DeGrate and Donald “DeVanté Swing” DeGrate are listed as writers on “Plan B,” according to Spotify.

Listen to “Plan B” below.

Logic — “Tetris” & “Decades”

Logic has been quite active since his retirement. After calling it quits in 2020, he’s returned and released a series of new songs, including the Bobby Tarantino III mixtape. Now, he’s unleashed two more new tracks — “Tetris” and “Decades” — in preparation for his upcoming album on Def Jam.

“Decades” is an ode to gratitude produced by 6ix, PSTMN, T-Minus, and Tae Beast. “I just wanna thank God for the life that I got / Seen a lot of pain, I seen a lot / Could’ve copped the Lamborghini off the lot,” he raps. “But money isn’t everything / And money isn’t the reason that I sing.” A mid-song beat switch-up allows Logic to rap a decade-old verse, highlighting the title’s significance.

The other song from this batch, “Tetris,” was produced by Logic and his longtime collaborator 6ix. It features J Dilla-inspired production and J Dilla-inspired raps. “Rest In Peace, J Dilla,” he announces on the track before rhyming: “Snatch ya necklace / Dilla beats got me reckless / Even if you knew the whole Clan, couldn’t protect this.” A music video for the track finds Logic rapping in front of a Delta airplane, rocking an old school Nike jacket and gold chains before stomping through Def Jam’s office in New York.

Speaking of which, Logic dropped the new tracks with a message to his longtime record label. “I told Def Jam that I wanted to release my shit as a two-pack and I just found out that they’re releasing it as two singles at the same time. What kinda shit is that?” the rapper explained on social media.

He went on: “On top of that, they’re telling me, ‘Don’t drop your music video early ‘cause if you do, you might upset our partners who feel like YouTube’s getting an exclusive. I don’t give a fuck about none of that…I care about my fans, hip-hop, and music.”

Logic’s Vinyl Days is due in June, according to the rapper. He is also set to hit the road with Wiz Khalifa for a co-headlining tour launching in July.

Ab-Soul — “Hollandaise”

TDE’s Ab-Soul has not released a new album since 2016’s Do What Thou Wilt. A few rare loosies later, the Black Hippy emcee is back, unveiling his newest track, “Hollandaise.”

Over Kal Banx’s production, Soulo delivers a hard-hitting couple of verses with his signature flow. “Had the passion of Christ, I didn’t need a Jesus piece / Just needed the people to believe in me,” he raps on the track. “I ain’t need an AP to put my city on the M-A-P.”

It’s been an active month for TDE. Kendrick Lamar has been teasing his final album on the record label, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which is due in May, and ScHoolboy Q just dropped his newest single, “Soccer Dad.” The label’s newest signee Doechii also unveiled her energetic single, “Crazy.”

Listen to Soulo’s “Hollandaise” below.

Southside feat. Future & Travis Scott — “Hold That Heat”

Southside has made a name for himself by producing a slew of hits for other artists over the years. Now, the hit-making producer teams up with Future and Travis Scott for his newest single, “Hold That Heat.”

The 808Mafia producer leads the way behind the boards while Hndrxx and La Flame trade melodic verses. “We got that heat,” Scott raps on the track. “We poppin’, I know that they get it.” Future adds: “I’m turning 1M to a hundred of them.”

Southside also teamed up with the duo for the song’s music video. Directed by Philip Andelman, the new visual features moody tones, reptiles, motorcycles, wads of cash, exotic dancers, and a laser light show.

Watch “Hold That Heat” below.

