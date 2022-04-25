MTV’s ‘Making The Band’ Rapper Chopper Arrested For Sex Trafficking, Caught Via Instagram

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

We’re going to guess this was not on your 2022 bingo card. Former MTV’s Make The Band star and rapper Chopper has been arrested for sex trafficking.

According to law enforcement, the member of former Bad Boy Records group Da Band also happens to be a pimp. To add more salt to the struggle, Chopper got pinched when cops caught him booking rendezvous via Instagram.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, an undercover vice detective in Nevada posing as a sex worker says Chopper direct messaged them on Instagram with an apparent offer to make money through prostitution. The undercover cop says they searched Chopper’s IG account and noticed several posts related to prostitution and pimping, including posts where Chopper flaunted wealth and made references to being a pimp … including one image of him inside a plane with a phone alongside the caption, “Sending em,” with a money bag and crown emoji. Apparently, Chopper. was loose with the intel, and the undercover cop has all the receipts. In the docs, the undercover cop says they launched an investigation into Chopper after seeing social media evidence of a potential sex trafficking operation. The undercover says Chopper called them and bragged about frequent travel and having 7 homes across the country, including one in Las Vegas, while also telling the undercover Sin City was not a safe place to do business because law enforcement was cracking down. What’s more, the undercover says they had a phone interview with Chopper and after passing the test, Chopper told them he would make them part of his “team” and “stable.” Bruh… Obviously, the walk to Junior’s meant Chopper never got around to watching any episode of The Wire. Thanks to his phone solicitations and demands, the cops had enough to charge the rapper with felony sex trafficking. READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM: Confirmed: Elon Musk Purchases Twitter for $44 Billion

