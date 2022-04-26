Kylie Jenner Testifies Against Blac Chyna & Claims She Abused Tyga Too!

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

As always Lore’l is coming through with “The Lo Down,” and the latest headlines to make it in her report are sure to keep you well-versed on what’s going down in our culture. First up Blac Chyna continues her fight against the Kardashians in court this week. Find out what happened when Kylie Jenner takes the stand to talk about Blac Chyna’s history of abusive behavior. Rapper, Future released new album art for his highly anticipated release this Friday & more!

