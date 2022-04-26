Huge Projection Sales Are In For Kendrick Lamar’s “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers” Album

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

After a five-year hiatus, Kendrick Lamar is ready to drop a new album.

Named Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Lamar’s dropping the album on May 13 and it’s got some huge expectations to live up to. Not only are fans looking for a spectacular album, but sales should be through the roof as well. After all, we haven’t gotten a full-length project since 2017’s DAMN so the Compton native is expected to sell in the neighborhood of 350,000 equivalent album units in the first week, according to Hits Daily Double. While that’s a lot less than DAMN‘s 603,000 units, it’s still a respectable amount.

Nowadays, artists don’t give much notice for a forthcoming project, so we only found out about Lamar’s solid release data on April 18, a mere three weeks before the long-awaited drop. Lamar revealed the news to his fans by responding to a fan’s tweet that speculated the rapper was retiring.

The link in the tweet takes fans to oklama.com a site that instructs fans to not believe social media’s rumor mill, with a line that reads, “All factual information for this release will come directly from this source only.”

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers represents the end of an era for the Californian as it will be his last project under the Top Dawg Entertainment imprint as he looks to branch out from the Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith-led company. The news is a follow-up to a post on the site from last summer when K. Dot revealed he was in the studio again.

“I spend most of my days with fleeting thoughts. Writing. Listening. And collecting old Beach cruisers. The morning rides keep me on a hill of silence. I go months without a phone. Love, loss, and grief have disturbed my comfort zone, but the glimmers of God speak through my music and family,” he wrote. “While the world around me evolves, I reflect on what matters the most. The life in which my words will land next. As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators.”

