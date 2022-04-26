Facebook is Opening Up Their First Retail Store; Meta Store

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Meta, formerly known as The Facebook Group, is opening their first retail store.

Much like many tech giants have done in the past, i.e. Apple, Meta wants to experiment with pushing its physical products in a physical space. The Meta Store is set to open at Meta’s company lots in Burlingame, California on May 9th. Expect Meta to showcase products like Portal and VR capable products like Quest 2 and the Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses.

Meta wants customers to get familiar with the “metaverse” that they are very focused on building for the foreseeable future of technology.

Martin Gilliard, head of Meta Store, believes the metaverse to be key for the future.

The Meta Store is going to help people make that connection to how our products can be the gateway to the metaverse in the future. We’re not selling the metaverse in our store, but hopefully people will come in and walk out knowing a little bit more about how our products will help connect them to it.

With the VR Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses, you can capture and record videos right from the glasses. You could then immediately post and edit those videos from any of Meta’s apps. In the Meta Store customers would be able to try any style, color and lens variations. You’ll also be able to check out Portal with in a special demo with the glasses.

The Quest 2 VR headseat demos in the store will send users to play VR games and a 30-second mixed reality clip that you can keep. While customers have the headset on, there will be a wall-to-wall curved LED screen that displays what you’re seeing in-headset.

Meta hasn’t released any statements on the decision to create more Meta Stores around the country. Having the first store near the Meta campus grounds is a smart move considering the ever changing development of their products. It wouldn’t be too much of a shocker if a store popped up just as a Spirit Halloween store was beginning to fade away this holiday season.

