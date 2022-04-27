Lizzo Steps Out With Her Birthday Wearing A $2,399 Dress

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Lizzo stepped out with her boyfriend for her 34th birthday last night at Craig’s in Los Angeles donning a high fashion look that we absolutely love!

For her lavish birthday dinner, the beauty rocked a $2,399 16 Arlington Clianthus Crystal-Embellished Sheer Asymmetric Dress that featured grey feathers around the hem. Styled by Jason Rembert, she paired the look with $1,078 Mach and Mach Double Bow Pointed Toe Mules and strutted her stuff in the all-black look. As for her hair, she rocked her jet black locs long and slightly curled at the end with a straight middle part.

Photographer Stan Potts took to Instagram to share the fashionable look, posting a picture of the beauty rocking the expensive ensemble with dark shades as she walked hand in hand with her beau. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY QUEEN!!! Lizzo wears a sheer black dress as she arrives at her 34th birthday party at Craig’s in West Hollywood with her boyfriend after finally admitting they are dating,” he captioned the photo.

Check out the look below.

“ this outfit!!!” an Instagram user commented on the photo while another simply wrote, “Love her .” We love this look on the birthday queen! Happy 34th birthday to Lizzo!

