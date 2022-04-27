Yung Miami Is A ‘Black Barbie’ On Instagram

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami took to Instagram earlier this week to serve a LEWK in a high fashion fit that gave us Black Barbie vibes, and we’re here for it!

Taking to the social platform, the “Act Up” rapper posed in a sheer ensemble featuring a $540 top and matching pants retailing for $785, both from GCDS. she Paired the look with Tom Ford heels and rocked blinged out jewlery including sparking earrings and a matching necklace. As for her hair, she traded in her signature jet black locs for a platinum blonde due, wearing the style bone straight and parted over to one side. The beauty shared the look on her Instagram page for her 5.3 million Instagram followers, captioning the look, “Black Barbie .”

Check out the fashionable ensemble below.

“ there she is,” Yung Miami’s friend and follower, Lala commented on the look while another one of the emcee’s followers wrote, “You gettn badder n badder n badder n badderrrr ,” while another commented with, “Yes ma’am ” and others couldn’t help but to leave an array of heart eye and fire flame emojis underneath the stunning pic.

Yung Miami is slowly becoming one of our favorite fashion girls! What do you think of the look?

