T-Pain Cooks Up A Bunch Of Limited NTWRK Drops In Collaboration With Panera

Fresh off creating a golden chalice with Panera, T-Pain’s got another release with the food chain.

Next up, the crooner is hooking up with Panera in honor of the new Chef’s Chicken Sandwiches for a drop full of art prints, apparel, collectibles, and footwear from Puma and Nike.

“I can’t wait to celebrate this new chicken sandwich from Panera with these exclusive drops and gold chalice on NTWRK,” T-Pain said. “The perfect pairing for the perfect meal.”

The day full of drops will be hosted on the NTWRK app come May 4, with the most impressive item being premium cozy essentials made of heavyweight French Terry crew that feature T-Pain’s signature as well as custom T-Pain x Panera luxury headphones.

Other releases include a curated book collection from “cultural archeologists” Taschen, which is known for its vast offerings, and the PUMA x KidSuper Clothing Collection which features experimental printed streetwear. Also, if you’re a Batman fan, you could get laced with figurine and LED poster signs. New Era and all the major leagues — MLB, NFL, and NBA– will be offering up the City Cluster collection of hats for the sports fan out there. Limited BE@RBRICKS are a mainstay on the NTWRK app, and this drop is no different with Medicom also collaborating with Panera. For sneakerheads scouring the site for limited kicks, the footwear episode will feature Nike’s Air Max Pre-Day LX and adidas ZX 2K BOOST PURE.

The gold chalice is a nod to the company’s recently launched Unlimited Sip Club; Panera’s new unlimited beverage subscription for all self-serve beverages. For $10.99 per month, Panera consumers can sip on one beverage every two hours (including free refills) of all hot and iced coffee, hot and iced teas, lemonades, fountain beverages, and charged lemonades that the fast-casual restaurant has to offer.

Valued at $3,000, the 24-karat gold plated T-Pain x Panera chalice was designed by jeweler Greg Yuna and dropped exclusively on the NTWRK app on April 21 to one lucky winner.

