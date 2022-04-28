THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The Butcher grindin,’ b!

With Tana Talk 4 all over the streets, Benny The Butcher’s been going hard with the new videos in support of his project and keeps up with his grizzly.

Linking up with 38 Spesh for his visuals to “Uncle Bun,” Benny and Spesh take to the streets to hold down the block where they flaunt some heavy ice, foreign cars and cash stacking young ladies.

Millyz meanwhile seems to be going through the motions and in his clip to “Closure” finds himself on the outs with his woman and is looking to make sense of where it all went wrong. Is there a single rapper out there who’s never rapped about a relationship going bad? Just sayin.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Rico Recklezz, Sauce Walka and FishXGrits, and more.

BENNY THE BUTCHER FT. 38 SPESH – “UNCLE BUN”

MILLYZ – “CLOSURE”

RICO RECKLEZZ – “WADDUP REMIX”

SAUCE WALKA & FISHXGRITS – “DIDN’T I”

JAY CRITCH – “ANYDAY”

SKIPPA DA FLIPPA – “TMMOM”

FENDI P –“LANE SWITCHIN 3”

BABYTRON – “EUPHORIA”

OMB JAYDEE – “HERO”

Benny The Butcher ft. 38 Spesh “Uncle Bun,” Millyz “Closure” & More | Daily Visuals was originally published on hiphopwired.com