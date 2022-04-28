Chief Keef Curates New True Religion Collection For Brand’s 20th Anniversary

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

True Religion continues to deliver nostalgia for their 20th anniversary year. They have announced a new capsule designed by Chief Keef.

Rap fans can now relieve a wild but fun era. As per Hype Beast the Gardena, California based company has tapped in with Chicago rapper for a new collection. The drop is a nod to the brand’s signature denim that took the culture by storm 10 years ago. Sosa detailed his enthusiasm in a formal press release. “It’s always been a dream of mine to collaborate with True Religion,” said Chief Keef. “I actually wore head-to-toe True Religion to my first show and when this opportunity came about, I jumped on it. Designing clothes is becoming a real passion of mine and the bold colors and fun prints of this collection truly reflect my personality.”

“Our collaborations are a result of authentic partnerships. And when you think of True Religion you think of Chief Keef, because the brand and the artist have become synonymous,” said Zihaad Wells, SVP, Creative Director for True Religion. “Chief Keef is such an icon and has been one of the biggest supporters of the brand for the last decade. The idea that he would design a collection for us following the 10 year anniversary of ‘True Religion Fein,’ and to have it coincide with our 20th-anniversary, was just too perfect an opportunity to pass up.”

The Chief Keef x True Religion collection, which includes denim sets, tees, sweats, will be available starting May 5. You can stay tuned here.

