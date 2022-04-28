HomeArts & Entertainment

Pusha T Declares Jay-Z The Best Rapper

The Virgina rapper made the statement during an interview with SiriusXM’s Swaggy Sie.

 
The Morning Hustle Cash Grab 2022 Web Graphics
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
CLOSE
Pusha T "It's Almost Dry" Album Listening Session

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Pusha T is still basking in the glow of the release of his latest full-length release, It’s Almost Dry, and the media rounds are being made by the talented lyricist. King Push recently shared during an interview that Brooklyn bomber Jay-Z is the best rapper in his estimation.

Sitting down with SiriusXM radio host Swaggy Sie, the Virginia rapper gave a strong opinion regarding the legacy of Hov in his view, this after Pusha T just worked with Jay-Z on the “Neck & Wrist” track.

“Hov to me, he’s like the best rapper, like just period,” Pusha T said during the chat. “When I reach out to him about a record, I feel like he sort of knows that I’m not reaching out to him about no bullshit. I must really think that this is a joint or something that’s gonna add to the great legacy that he has.

Check out the chat below.

Photo: Getty

Pusha T Declares Jay-Z The Best Rapper  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More From TheMorningHustle

Leave a Reply

Close