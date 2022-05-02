DaBaby Slapped With Felony Battery Charge After Alleged Music Video Set Beating

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

DaBaby might be known more for his legal issues outside his still-ongoing music career these days, and another incident that recently resurfaced adds to that fact. The North Carolina rapper was slapped with a felony battery charge after an incident during a music video recording went left.

TMZ got the scoop on the music video dustup in Los Angeles that left one man with reported injuries. Another man alongside DaBaby (Jonathan Kirk) was also charged by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

More from TMZ:

The rapper has been charged with felony battery by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office … over an incident from early December last year … which allegedly left a guy, Gary Pagar, with serious injuries.

There’s another man named Thankgod Awute who’s being charged as well. Prosecutors claim he was DaBaby’s cohort in crime … they hit him with felony robbery.

Pagar, who managed the property that hosted the music video filming for DaBaby and his crew, filed a lawsuit against DaBaby citing that he was attacked for enforcing property rules. Pagar said that the agreement he gave the rapper and his team was that no more than 12 persons could be present on the property.

DaBaby allegedly overstepped the rules of the agreed-upon terms prompting Pagar to step in when he reportedly was told by the rapper’s management team that they’ll get the numbers under control.

Pagar then visited the property in the midst of the group’s week-long stay early in December and claimed he was attacked by one of DaBaby’s entourage members. Pagar stated in his lawsuit that his tooth was allegedly knocked out.

There haven’t been any comments from DaBaby’s ream regarding the matter.

DaBaby Slapped With Felony Battery Charge After Alleged Music Video Set Beating was originally published on hiphopwired.com