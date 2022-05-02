How Will Biden’s Proposed Ban On Menthol Cigarettes And Flavored Cigars Affect Us?

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

President Joe Biden and the FDA has proposed a bill to ban ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars and our special guest host Eva Marcille is NOT here for it! Menthol imparts a minty flavor to a range of consumer products, and in cigarettes and cigars, its use can make tobacco more appealing. The FDA noted in a fact sheet that it also “interacts with nicotine in the brain to enhance nicotine’s addictive effects and makes it more difficult for people to quit smoking.” If you didn’t know, Eva admits she is a smoker who prefers menthol packs. She says all cigarettes should be banned and not just menthol! The proposed rules would help prevent children from becoming the next generation of smokers and help adult smokers quit,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

The bigger issue is the criminalization that may result in the ban of menthol and flavored cigarettes. statistics show that Black men and women prefer menthol version cigarettes at a much higher rate than other races and quoting cold turkey may leave a wide open gap for smuggling and black market sales leading to just another reason black men and women can be arrested.

From May 4 through July 5, the public will be able to comment on the rules, and the agency will also hold public listening sessions on June 13 and June 15. After the public comments have been considered, the FDA will make its final decision on whether to issue the product standards. Watch the full video and let us know how you feel. Do you agree with the ban on menthol and flavored cigarettes?

