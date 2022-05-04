Comedian Dave Chapelle Attacked On Stage At The Netflix Is A Joke Fest [Video]

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage at the “Netflix is a Joke” Comedy Festival on Tuesday night (May 3rd). According to reports, Chappelle, 48 was rushed by the man while on stage at the Hollywood Bowl. Dave and the attacker “tussled” on the ground before the unknown man got away. After the tussle, security apprehended the culprit, surrounding him backstage. It was said that the man was being “stomped” and the comedian asked for him to be removed from the stage.

Chappelle was uninjured during the attack, however, social media video has shown the alleged attacker with at least a broken arm.

This comes off the heels of the 94th Academy Awards where fellow comedian Chris Rock was slapped by Will Smith after a joke aimed at the eventual Oscar winner’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. Smith apologized to Rock on Social Media after the incident. Rock, who performed at the comedy festival earlier in the day appeared on stage with Chappelle saying jokingly “Was that Will Smith.”

After the attack, Dave Chappelle seemed to make light of the possibly dangerous situation during the curtain call including joking with fellow comedian Jamie Foxx.

Source | ABC 7 LA

