Chef David Rose’s Spring Forward Light Sea Bass

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Get Up!

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Spring Forward Light Sea Bass from Chef David Rose

Servings: 2

Ingredients

English Pea and Pancetta Sauté:

1/2 pound of thick slice of pancetta, medium diced

1/2 pound of fresh English peas (cleaned and shucked)

1/2 cup leeks (halved and thinly sliced)

2 minced garlic cloves

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 tablespoon cold unsalted butter

Kosher salt and pepper

Pan Roasted Sea Bass:

2 sea bass filets (about 1 pound)

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 tablespoon cold unsalted butter

1 fresh thyme sprig

Kosher salt and white pepper

Pea Purée:

1/2 pound of fresh English peas (cleaned and shucked)

3 cups chicken stock

2 tablespoons cold unsalted butter

1 tablespoon chopped Italian flat leaf parsley

1 tablespoon chopped cilantro

1 whole smashed garlic clove

Juice of 1/2 of a lemon

Kosher salt and pepper

Check Out The Recipe Book “EGGin’: David Rose Cooks on the Big Green Egg”

Directions Pea Purée:

1. In a medium sized pan, add 1 tablespoon vegetable oil and diced pancetta.

2. Bring pan to medium heat, sauté and cook pancetta until browned and cooked thru; about 5 to 6 mins. Careful not to burn.

3. Remove pancetta from pan and set aside, reserving oil inside pan.

4. Add leeks and garlic to pan, and sauté about 2 mins until leeks, are lightly translucent and fragrant.

5. Add peas and sauté about 3 mins until cooked.

6. Add pancetta back to pan, sauté for about 1 minute until pancetta is warmed, season to taste with salt and pepper.

Pan Roasted Sea Bass:

1. Pat sea bass filets dry with paper towel on both sides, and season both sides with salt and white pepper.

2. In a medium sized cast iron pan, add vegetable oil, and bring to medium high heat. 3.) Place sea bass in pan, and get a nice hard sear, about 3 to 4 mins.

3. Once nice hard sear is achieved, add butter and thyme, swirl pan and allow butter to melt.

4. Flip sea bass and continuously butter baste, and cook for about another 3 to 4 mins, until cooked to desired doneness.

Pea Purée:

1. In a medium sized sauce pot, bring chicken stock to a boil, add a pinch kosher salt, half pound fresh peas, and cook with smashed garlic clove for 3 mins.

2. Strain peas and garlic from pot, reserving 1/4 cup of chicken stock.

3. Place strained peas, garlic, reserved 1/4 cup chicken stock, lemon juice, parsley, cilantro, cold butter, pinch kosher salt and pepper, and blend for about 15 to 20 seconds, until it reaches a smooth consistency. Season to taste.

4. Place a sieve over a medium bowl and press the purée through with a rubber spatula to strain for smooth pea purée.

5. Reserve pea purée, until ready to serve.

Chef David Rose’s Spring Forward Light Sea Bass was originally published on getuperica.com