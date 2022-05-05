HomeArts & Entertainment

Chef David Rose’s Spring Forward Light Sea Bass

Check Out The Recipe Book "EGGin': David Rose Cooks on the Big Green Egg"

 
Boston, MA - Chilean Sea Bass with Lobster Sauce is on display as Japan Airlines reveals new in-flight cuisine at Gate Gourmet. Wednesday, July 25, 2012. Staff Photo by Matthew West.

Source: MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images / Getty

Spring Forward Light Sea Bass from Chef David Rose

Servings: 2

Ingredients

English Pea and Pancetta Sauté:

  • 1/2 pound of thick slice of pancetta, medium diced
  • 1/2 pound of fresh English peas (cleaned and shucked)
  • 1/2 cup leeks (halved and thinly sliced)
  • 2 minced garlic cloves
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 tablespoon cold unsalted butter
  • Kosher salt and pepper

 

Pan Roasted Sea Bass:

  • 2 sea bass filets (about 1 pound)
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 2 tablespoon cold unsalted butter
  • 1 fresh thyme sprig
  • Kosher salt and white pepper

Pea Purée:

  • 1/2 pound of fresh English peas (cleaned and shucked)
  • 3 cups chicken stock
  • 2 tablespoons cold unsalted butter
  • 1 tablespoon chopped Italian flat leaf parsley
  • 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro
  • 1 whole smashed garlic clove
  • Juice of 1/2 of a lemon
  • Kosher salt and pepper

Directions Pea Purée:

1. In a medium sized pan, add 1 tablespoon vegetable oil and diced pancetta.

2. Bring pan to medium heat, sauté and cook pancetta until browned and cooked thru; about 5 to 6 mins. Careful not to burn.

3. Remove pancetta from pan and set aside, reserving oil inside pan.

4. Add leeks and garlic to pan, and sauté about 2 mins until leeks, are lightly translucent and fragrant.

5. Add peas and sauté about 3 mins until cooked.

6. Add pancetta back to pan, sauté for about 1 minute until pancetta is warmed, season to taste with salt and pepper.

 

Pan Roasted Sea Bass:

1. Pat sea bass filets dry with paper towel on both sides, and season both sides with salt and white pepper.

2. In a medium sized cast iron pan, add vegetable oil, and bring to medium high heat. 3.) Place sea bass in pan, and get a nice hard sear, about 3 to 4 mins.

3. Once nice hard sear is achieved, add butter and thyme, swirl pan and allow butter to melt.

4. Flip sea bass and continuously butter baste, and cook for about another 3 to 4 mins, until cooked to desired doneness.

Pea Purée:

1. In a medium sized sauce pot, bring chicken stock to a boil, add a pinch kosher salt, half pound fresh peas, and cook with smashed garlic clove for 3 mins.

2. Strain peas and garlic from pot, reserving 1/4 cup of chicken stock.

3. Place strained peas, garlic, reserved 1/4 cup chicken stock, lemon juice, parsley, cilantro, cold butter, pinch kosher salt and pepper, and blend for about 15 to 20 seconds, until it reaches a smooth consistency. Season to taste.

4. Place a sieve over a medium bowl and press the purée through with a rubber spatula to strain for smooth pea purée.

5. Reserve pea purée, until ready to serve.

Chef David Rose’s Spring Forward Light Sea Bass  was originally published on getuperica.com

