Drake Claps Back At Troll By Following His Wife On Instagram And Sliding In Her DMs

A lot of celebrities choose to navigate social media by taking the high road and ignoring the trolls who will inevitably show up on their posts to take shots at the celebs they love to hate. But not Drake. Drake will let it be known that he has time ta’day, and he’ll do it in the Drak-iest way possible.

One social media troll found this out the hard yet hilarious way. Not only did the Certified Lover Boy rapper clap back by following his troll’s wife on Instagram, but he even slid in her DMs.

The hilarious interaction started when Drake went on Instagram to defend Tee Morant, the father of NBA superstar Ja Morant. Responding to a post that claimed that the dedicated father is “approaching LaVar Ball levels of annoyance,” the rapper said he would support his own son in the same way.

“Imagine your son makes the league and he’s Ja or Melo or Lonzo all you can do is be elated and competitive and over supportive and it’s a right of passage to that the OG’s talk s**t,” he said. “I know I’mma be this way even if my son is in a rubix cube competition.”

OK, so, I’m not trying to risk Drake sliding into my lady’s inbox or anything like that, but the English nerd in me can’t help but point out that the term is “rite of passage.”

Anyway, after Drake posted his opinion on Morant, his troll just had to get in a quick jab at the “Hotline Bling” rapper’s expense.

“Ya son prolly play with ghost writers,” he said. He probably wasn’t expecting Drake’s response.

“I just followed your girl cause she’s prob miserable and needs some excitement in her life,” Drake replied. Drake’s new adversary also probably wasn’t expecting that Drake was telling the truth about following his significant other, or that he even went so far as to message her, “I’m here for you ma.”

I guess the moral of the story here is: You might be petty, but you’re not “Drake shooting his shot at a rando’s wife because said rando was talking sh**” petty.

Sheesh.

