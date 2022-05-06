19-Year-Old Will Be Youngest African American To Graduate Law School In U.S. History

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Black girl magic is a very real thing, and everyday there’s a beautiful sister out there proving that statement to be 100% fact.

The latest queen to become a shining example of the glow is a young woman by the name of Haley Taylor Schlitz, a 19-year-old academic prodigy that will soon be the youngest African American to ever graduate law school in the United States.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Schlitz was just 16 years old when she got accepted by nine different law schools. She chose to go with Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law, and in just three years at SMU has become an author, public speaker and thought leader in activism. As described in SMU’s news release announcing her big accomplishment, the now-19-year-old scholar is set to walk the stage in just one week (May 13) and make things official. Her plan is to work on education policy issues for an elected official or non-profit organization.

More on this trailblazing Black female lawyer of the very near future below, via SMU:

Haley serves as a mentor in the Young Scholar Program (YSP), a program in which a cohort of young Black women are organized to mentor and develop leadership skills of young Black girls.

(YSP), a program in which a cohort of young Black women are organized to mentor and develop leadership skills of young Black girls. Haley is also a recurring opinion columnist for Blavity and Blavity U. Haley has had her columns also published by TheGrio, Teen Vogue, Ms. Magazine, Ed Post, and others.

Haley and her mother Dr. Myiesha Taylor published their book The Homeschool Alternative which details their experience as a homeschooling family and provides resources to Black families on how they can incorporate a “homeschool mindset” into their education journey.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Speaking with Dallas Morning News on her career aspirations a few years ago, Haley told the outlet, “I really want to help students realize their potential even if they can’t home-school,” going on to add, “I want to help families open their eyes to the opportunities that they don’t even realize are there.” We can’t see any feasible reason why she won’t be making that happen very soon.

Congratulations, Haley Taylor Schlitz! We can’t wait to watch you shine out here.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

19-Year-Old Will Be Youngest African American To Graduate Law School In U.S. History was originally published on blackamericaweb.com