West Coast legend Snoop Dogg is now invested in Ice Cube’s professional basketball league, the BIG3.

TMZ Hip Hop reports that Uncle Snoop has reportedly bought a minority stake in BIG3 basketball league team Bivouac. According to the celebrity gossip site, Snoop teamed up with PayPal co-founder Ken Howery to drop $625,000, giving them a 40 percent stake in the team.

Snoop’s latest business move comes after the league’s owner, Ice Cube, dropped a video on Twitter announcing the “Gin and Juice” crafter would buy two BIG3 teams.

Ice Cube, when he’s not on social media talking politics much to our detriment, is always actively promoting the professionally 3-on-3 basketball league he started with entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz in 2017.

TMZ reports that the BIG3 allows investors to buy into the league through the latest craze, NFTS, and that’s how Snoop and Howery got involved after buying all 25 “Fire-Tiers” for Bivouac priced at $25,000 each. After being introduced to NFTs by his son, Snoop has been very active in the NFT world. The BIG3 is looking forward to its 5th season tipping off. The 2020 season was put on ice, like everything else thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As for Snoop’s squad, they went winless the last season they played. Maybe the Doggfather can find a way to motivate Josh Smith and Will Bynum 2022 season.

The BIG3 returns to action on June 18

Photo: Stephen J. Cohen / Getty

Snoop Dogg Buys Minority Stake In BIG3 Basketball League Team Biviouac was originally published on cassiuslife.com