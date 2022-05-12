The 2022 Range Rover Sport Is Billed As The Most Advanced And Dynamic Model Yet

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

One of the culture’s most beloved automobiles is getting an upgrade. The 2022 Range Rover Sport is being billed as the most desirable, advanced and dynamically capable edition yet.

The new Range Rover Sport is aiming to redefine sporting luxury by combining assertive and instinctive on-road performance with Range Rover refinement, progressive design sophistication and connected convenience. Dramatic proportions accentuate the Range Rover Sport vehicle’s distinctive character, with short overhangs, an assertive front-end and steeply raked glazing at the front and back. These distinct elements provide a strong and imposing road presence that communicate power and performance.

The new Dynamic model brings an even sharper focus to the performance SUV’s purposeful character with unique exterior design elements. Satin Grey alloy wheels are joined by Satin Burnished Copper finishes for the hood louvers and side ingots while the front grill and Range Rover lettering are finished in Matte Graphite Atlas. With unique front and rear bumpers and bespoke lower cladding finished in body color, the Dynamic delivers the most dramatic interpretation of the Range Rover Sport formula.

Land Rover’s powerful Electrical Vehicle Architecture (EVA 2.0) supports an ecosystem of seamless connected technologies, including Software Over The Air (SOTA). The clever technology provides remote updates for 63 electronic modules, helping ensure New Range Rover Sport remains at the cutting edge of innovation, modern technology and services throughout its life.

The New Range Rover Sport is available to order now. Go and configure yours here.

Photo: Land Rover

The 2022 Range Rover Sport Is Billed As The Most Advanced And Dynamic Model Yet was originally published on cassiuslife.com