Cardi B Is Casual And Chic In A Rhude Grand Prix Varsity Jacket At Wonderland Club

Cardi B accompanied her husband Offset on a hosting appearance at Wonderland. The couple was all smiles as they stood in a private section with their friends. With a Corona in one hand and the ice dripping from her neck, Cardi looked chic in a $3,346 blue and white Rhude Grand Prix Varsity Jacket and a Chanel bag. She wore the cropped jacket with light blue jeans, a white top, and white boots.

Despite the smiles on their faces, Cardi B and her crew had a moment in the nightclub that was seemingly uncomfortable and unwarranted. As she danced to the music, the DJ hopped on the mic and mistakenly (or intentionally, according to Cardi) shouted out Nicki Minaj for being in the building.

“Shout out to Nicki Minaj in the muthaf*ckin’ building, let’s go!” the DJ said, right before playing Nicki’s “Do We Have a Problem?” track. “Nicki, let’s f*ck it up. Let’s go!”

Cardi looked unbothered at first, while her friends looked at each other in bewilderment. Eventually, she got the mic and addressed the DJ directly.

“Who is in the building tonight? ‘Cause, we want all the fucking smoke, ya heard!?” she said. “Are we getting dangerous tonight? DJ, are we getting f*cking dangerous tonight?”

The DJ later took to Instagram to issue an apology stating, “Last night in the club, a promoter manager passed me along information to shout out, and unknowingly I ran with it. I never meant any disrespect to Cardi B, Offset, their family, friends, or fans in any way, shape, or form. It was an honest mistake, and I feel horrible about it. Normally that’s something that I would never do. I always check and double-check information, but I was caught up in what I thought was a Hip Hop moment. I accept my responsibility for what happened and send my heartfelt apologies to Cardi B and Offset. I meant no malice; it was definitely no setup,” he said.

Cardi B’s reaction was stellar, considering that she was mistaken for Nicki Minaj. The two rappers have a long history of feuding, and the Dj’s actions, although not done on purpose, could’ve potentially taken their beef to an unnecessary level.

