Kendrick Lamar certainly got the Hip-Hop world praising, discussing and debating after his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers dropped. On cue for the highly-anticipated album’s rollout, the Compton rapper drops a stunning visual for “N95” off the project.

The song’s content is about stripping away everything and getting to the core, with plenty of one-liners that will be showing up on Instagram captions for a while, too. “Take off the weird-ass jewelry, I’m a take ten steps, then I’m taking off top five, take off them fabricated streams and them microwave memes, it’s a real world outside,” spits Kendrick.

From floating over the ocean, to kicking rhymes in a crucifix-filled room to running for his life from a gang of pursuers, there are plenty of engaging shots throughout the clip to take in and try to figure out. Like the album itself, the interpretation and discussion the video is sure to spark is part of the whole experience.

Watch the Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar-directed video for “N95” below.

Kendrick Lamar Floats Through “N95” Video was originally published on hiphopwired.com