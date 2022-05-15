THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Sneakerheads really do have an affinity for that elephant print that made the Air Jordan 3 silhouette an instant classic, but would they push an automobile with the same signature layout? Kurt Busch certainly will!

According to Sneaker News, Michael Jordan’s NASCAR team, 23XI Racing will be partnering with Jordan Brand (of course) to drap Kurt Busch’s in the “Black Cement” colorway to the Air Jordan 3’s when it takes to the Kansas Speedway this Sunday (May 15). Jordan Brand athletes in the NBA get PE editions to some Jordan silhouettes, but NASCAR Jordan Brand athletes like Kurt Busch get blessed with PE editions to cars. Some players gonna be lowkey jelly after seeing the details on this joint.

While logo hits from additional sponsors parade across the lower trim and trunk, only the Jumpman sits front and center, printed onto the hood in a red shade identical to the adjacent “45” markings. Elephant print, then, dresses all throughout the body, loudly celebrating MJ and his third signature shoe.

Is this latest move by Jordan Brand enough to get y’all interested in watching NASCAR or are y’all still good on the sport? Let us know in the comments section below.

Jordan Brand Drapes NASCAR Car In Air Jordan 3 Elephant Print was originally published on cassiuslife.com