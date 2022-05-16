Matt Barnes Is Not Here For Pat Beverley’s Disrespect of Chris Paul, Tells Him “You’re Not That Guy”

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Matt Barnes decided to reign in Minnesota Timberwolves “superstar” Patrick Beverley.

Following the Phoenix Suns getting embarrassed, Pat Beverley stood out as many of the people talking smack about Chris Paul and his shortcomings in the playoffs. The following day the polarizing NBA hooper decided to his Chris Paul-hating tactics to ESPN to let the world know how much he really can’t stand the “point god.”

Former NBA hooper Matt Barnes heard enough and decided to call out Beverley, telling him, “he’s not that guy.”

“What I want to touch on real quick RJ is the disrespect I saw from Pat Beverley earlier today,” Barnes began. “As reporters, as part of the media, we have a job to be critical, but I think there is thin life between being critical and disrespecting. I feel like what Pat Beverley did today to Chris Paul was completely disrespectful and out of the line, and Pat Beverley is talking like he’s that guy, your not that guy. Plain and simple. Chris Paul played terribly this year, and his numbers are still better than your career numbers have ever been. So I just think you have to understand Chris is a 12-time All-Star, All-Defense 9-times, 7-times First Team All-Defense. He’ll be a Hall-A-Famer. Pat Bev and I were similar type of role players. They don’t talk about us when we go. They’re gonna talk about CP3 when he’s done. I just think the disrespect we saw earlier today on the ESPN shows needs to be checked because he was way out of pocket.”

Paul’s head coach Monty Williams also chimed in on the situation and said Beverley isn’t in the same class Paul is in.

“Chris is one of the best basketball players in the history of the game, so if you’re going to have people commenting on him who aren’t even in that class, why would I comment on it?” Williams told 98.7 Arizona Sports.

Patrick Beverley has yet to respond, but we know he will. Since his Timberwolves won a play-in game, he has been on one, celebrating like they won an NBA championship, ultimately losing to Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

