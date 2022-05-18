The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t miss a beat when it comes to collecting accolades and looking chic while doing it. As she accepted the Webby Artist of the Year award, the Houston Hottie donned a black and gold Schiaparelli Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2022 dress.

When it comes to style, Megan can pull off almost any look. However, we love to see her rock a simple yet fabulous garb that oozes class. The Schiaparelli frock she wore gave off an elegant vibe that nicely suited the emcee. Her stylist, Eric Archibald, paired her posh dress with a mini, black Dolce & Gabbana bag that featured gold accents and black ankle strap Giuseppe Zanotti shoes. He accessorized her look with bold gold drop earrings, gold rings, and gold bracelets. Not to be outdone by her look, were Megan’s nails which featured fabulous gold art strategically placed over black polish. Her top knot and bangs hairdo complimented the look perfectly.

Megan happily accepted the Webby Award and left the audience with a short yet powerful speech that spoke directly to the Roe vs. Wade controversy. “Take the ban off our bodies,” she said as she stuck her tongue out and held her award high.

This award comes on the heels of Megan’s new single release, “Plan B.”

Megan Thee Stallion Accepts The Webby ‘Artist Of The Year’ Award In Schiaparelli was originally published on hellobeautiful.com