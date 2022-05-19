Celebrate Juneteenth With The CW’s Upcoming Specials Starring Taye Diggs, Ne-Yo & More

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The CW announces upcoming specials The Black Pack: Excellence and Brandon Leake: A Family Affair on Juneteenth. Both specials will celebrate Black excellence while commemorating the holiday with a spoken word and live performances.

The Black Pack: Excellence will be the first program on the network to celebrate Juneteenth. It’s the second special on the network featuring the acclaimed film, television and stage star Taye Diggs, Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter NE-YO, and Grammy award-winning R&B singer and songwriter Eric Bellinger.

The special celebrates Black excellence and culture that will feature an irresistible blend of musical and dance performances. There will also be a star-studded list of special guests including Tank and a soul stirring performance by Jordin Sparks. The Black Pack explores how to celebrate America’s newly acknowledged national holiday while glorifying those that came before. The special will also pay tribute to the iconic Sammy Davis Jr. and features a newly-penned Juneteenth anthem.

The Black Pack: Excellence is produced by Magic Lemonade and executive produced by Taye Diggs, Shannon Stoeke and Rikki Hughes, who also serves as the showrunner. It debuts on June 19 at 8 pm ET.

The second special, Brandon Leake: A Family Affair, will follow The Black Pack on the same night. It will be an innovative and groundbreaking special like no other. Brandon’s A Family Affair will feature eight original spoken word poems written and performed by America’s Got Talent winner Brandon Leake. The audience will get an intimate look at Brandon’s life in Stockton, California. As the story unfolds, viewers will meet the people who inspired Brandon’s poetry: his mom, his uncle, his grandmother, his little brother, his wife, Anna, and his two young children, among others. The special was filmed at the Haggin Museum in Stockton.

Brandon’s performance leaves the confines of the stage, transitioning to environments around Stockton and incorporating animation as a way to reflect Brandon’s lived experience. Using his unique blend of humor and depth, Brandon connects his personal experiences to universal themes of community, loss, love and hope.

Brandon Leake: A Family Affair is produced by Rotten Science and 3 Arts Entertainment and executive produced by Matthew Vaughan, Brandon Leake and Mark Schulman. The special is directed by Brandon Drew Jordan Pierce a.k.a. Beedy. It debuts at 9 pm ET following The Black Pack: Excellence.

The post Celebrate Juneteenth With The CW’s Upcoming Specials Starring Taye Diggs, Ne-Yo & More appeared first on Global Grind.

Celebrate Juneteenth With The CW’s Upcoming Specials Starring Taye Diggs, Ne-Yo & More was originally published on globalgrind.com