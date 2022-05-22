Sabrina And Idris Elba Give Us Fashion Envy At Cannes Film Festival

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Sabrina and Idris Elba were spotted on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival over the weekend and gave us fashion envy in their elegant ensembles!

For their night out, Sabrina wore a custom Tony Ward all-white sheer gown. The dress featured one-shoulder detailing and included a long train that trailed behind the beauty as she walked. As for her hair, she wore her locs straight down and parted over to one side and wore soft glam makeup on her face to enhance her natural beauty. Her husband matched her fly and wore a navy suit which he paired with black loafers.

Sabrina took to her Instagram page to show off her and her husband’s fashionable looks and even congratulated Idris on his big night. “Congratulations baby, and congratulations to the whole TTYOL team. What a debut ,” she captioned the photo set for her 471 thousand Instagram followers.

Check it out below.

This couple is definitely giving us fashion goals! What do you think of their look?

