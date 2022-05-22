THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Scoring a pair of Travis Scott Nikes at retail is like hitting the lotto. The Houston rapper had a raffle for the privilege to cop a pair of his latest collab with the Swoosh brand, and it received over 1 million entries in just 30 minutes.

This is according to TMZ, that reports the Travis Scott Air Trainer 1 x CACT.US CORP, in two colorways (“Grey Haze and Dusty Sage” and “Archaeo Brown and Rust Pink”), had his fans, and resellers, going nuts. Keep in mind that it was a “source close to Travis” that provided this intel, meaning it’s just as likely they pulled that number out of thin air rather than actual metrics.

But Cactus Jack’s Nike collabs are heavily hyped affairs, with his past release still commanding top dollar on sneaker reseller sites. Pairs of his Air Jordan 1 from back in 201 9 are still selling for over $1700, at minimum, after retailing for $175.

Those Air Trainers 1’s are a-ight, but the real money is his forthcoming Air Max 1 x CACT.US CORP that just looks more aesthetically pleasing in this writer’s opinion. The model was originally slated to drop last year but was postponed after the Astorworld tragedy.

If you weren’t able to cop the Air Trainer 1 via raffle, you’ll have another chance to cop them as well as the Air Max 1 via the notorious SNKRS app on May 27. But good luck with that.

Sneaker Jig: Travis Scott’s Nike Raffle Gets Over 1 Million Entries In 30 Minutes was originally published on hiphopwired.com