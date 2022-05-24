Report: Multiple Fatalities, Several Others Injured In Texas Shooting

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.

Another day, another tragic story to report. While the nation is still reeling from the deadly mass shooting that took place in Buffalo, New York on May 14th, news of another causality scenario has made its way around the web.

This time in Uvalde, Texas, a town approximately 85 miles outside of San Antonio. According to reports, multiple people are dead, including children, after an “active shooter” incident occurred at Robb Elementary School.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin and The Texas Department of Public Safety and told members of the press that the shooter – who ran to the school – became barricaded inside it.

“There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary . Law enforcement is on site,” the school posted on Facebook. “Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus.”

It was unclear when the suspect was taken into custody.

From ABC:

13 students were being treated in the hospital’s emergency department in the wake of the incident, the hospital said. Two patients were transferred to San Antonio for treatment, while a third was pending transfer, the hospital said. A 45-year-old was also hospitalized after getting grazed by a bullet, the hospital said.

