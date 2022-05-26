Daddy Yankee’s Manager Raphy Pina Sentenced To Prison For Firearms

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

One of Reggaeton’s most influential executives will have to do a bid. Daddy Yankee’s manager Raphy Pina has been sentenced to prison for possession of firearms.

As per Digital Music News the power player was hit with some stiff numbers by Puerto Rico courts. Back in 2020 he was pinched for having automatic weapons and an array of ammunition. This was in direct violation of his prior 2016 conviction. Pina was found guilty by a federal jury on December 22, 2021. On Tuesday, May 24 U.S. District Judge Francisco A. Besosa sentenced Rafael “Raphy” Pina-Nieves to a term of 41 months in prison, 3 years of supervised release, 200 hours of community service and a fine of one hundred fifty thousand dollars for firearms violations being a convicted felon, and possession of a machinegun.

Pina addressed the court prior to the sentencing. Naturally he appealed to the system for leniency. “Today, before all of you, I ask you let me return to my family, who is waiting for me. I want to continue being a present father and guide them in every stage of their life. I want to see my (1-year-old) daughter learn to walk” he revealed. “I want to thank everyone here, thanks for your support and to my kids and partner, I love you.”

Pina was accompanied by his partner and artist Natti Natasha, his three oldest children and Daddy Yankee.

