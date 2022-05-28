Saweetie Is Glowing On Instagram In Trendsetting Rainbow Eyeshadow

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Saweetie took to Instagram to give us a whole new spin on the colorful eyeshadow trend and we’re loving the look on the rap star!

In an IG carousel post, the “My Type” rapper posed in a pink bikini top and high waisted black jeans. But it was her makeup that caused quite a stir, as the beauty donned blue, purple and pink eye shadow underneath her eyes to add color to her sexy look. She paired the look with blue stiletto nails and wore her dark locs long and wavy as she posed for her impromptu IG photoshoot.

“nae nae vibes all summer long @naezrahlooks,” she captioned the photo set. Check it out below.

“TRENDSETTER ,” one of the beauty’s 13 million Instagram followers commented on the photo set while another wrote, “Gorgeous photo :*” and we couldn’t agree more!

Beauties, what do you think of Saweetie’s makeup? Would you rock it?

