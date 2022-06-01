Black Kentucky Senate Nominee Goes Viral For Wearing Noose In Campaign Ad

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Politics can get pretty ugly, especially as we get closer to primary elections later this year. One of the most fiery battles currently going down on the Hill is the 2022 United States Senate election in Kentucky between incumbent Republican Rep. Rand Paul and running Democratic nominee Charles Booker.

Booker is pulling out all the stops to make sure the Bluegrass State actually turns blue, and his latest move incorporates the heavy topic of lynching in America to get his point across.

Booker, Kentucky’s first Black Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate, pulled on the emotional heartstrings of Black Kentuckians and African Americans everywhere as he placed a noose around his own neck while criticizing Paul for once opposing anti-lynching legislation. In the minute-long campaign ad, Booker also calls out Paul for comparing health care expansion to slavery and allegedly showing disapproval for the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

Booker hasn’t been one to hold his tongue when it comes to slamming his Republican opponent, sometimes even letting his language get the best of him. During the mass hysteria that transpired nationwide as a result of the Uvalde shooting in Texas last week Tuesday (May 24), Booker told Paul to “save the bullshit” in regards to the current Kentucky Senator’s tweet of sympathy, also adding, “You have taken more money from the big gun lobby than any other Senate candidate this year.” Booker ended his scathing response by writing, “You aren’t heartbroken or horrified. You are a sellout.”

The history of lynching in America is one that we don’t take lightly in the least bit. Many still find it shocking that lynching just became a hate crime a few months ago in tribute to one of the most infamous victims, 14-year-old Emmett Till.

Do you approve of Charles Booker’s anti-lynching campaign ad, or does his message feel a bit more like racial pandering? Sound off!

Black Kentucky Senate Nominee Goes Viral For Wearing Noose In Campaign Ad was originally published on blackamericaweb.com