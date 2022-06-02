THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

A few weeks ago social media was abuzz with Jack Harlow’s new Drake featured song, “Churchill Downs,” due to Drizzy taking “subliminal” shots at Pusha T and now we have an official video to go with the “controversial” cut.

In the new visuals to “Churchill Downs,” Jack and Drake indulge in white folk activities and take to the racing track for the Kentucky Derby where they put some money on the ponies where Drizzy stands out like a sore thumb with those braids. We’re lowkey surprised some of those older wypipo even knew who he was when they met him. Kentucky gets Hip-Hop reception? We kid we kid.

Check out the visuals to “Churchill Downs” below and let us know your thoughts on the video and whether or not Pusha T is the bigger man for letting this verse slide. Drizzy was a little demonstrative with the hands when spitting his alleged darts at Pusha. Just sayin.

Jack Harlow Drops Visuals To Drake Featured “Churchill Downs” was originally published on hiphopwired.com