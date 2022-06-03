Hold UP! Did Kim Kardashian Steal Lori Harvey’s Skincare Brand Name?

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

Kim Kardashian just announced the soon-to-come launch of her skincare brand, SKKN BY KIM, and the name of her line is strikingly similar to Lori Harvey’s skincare line, Skn By Lori which debuted in 2021.

The Skims CEO hopped on Instagram to share the news with her followers expressing how happy she is about her brand. “I’m excited to finally introduce to you SKKN BY KIM, a rejuvenating nine-product skincare ritual that I have developed from start to finish. I’ve been so privileged to learn about skin and skin care over the years from the world’s top dermatologists and estheticians, and every bottle from my new line is filled with the knowledge I’ve accumulated along the way.” Not long after she released the message, social media users began to question why Kim’s skincare brand’s name was almost identical to Lori’s brand name.

Kardashian and her siblings have been accused of appropriating Black culture since they stepped on the scene. From rocking urban hairstyles to glorifying round butts, the Kardashian sister clan have dipped their pedicured toes in our pools several times and fail to give credit where credit is due.

While we are not sure if Kardashian actually copied Harvey’s skincare brand name on purpose, we do know that the names are basically the same. Also, if we go on the history the Kardashians have when it comes to misappropriating, the accusation that social media has in this case doesn’t sound ridiculous at all.

What say you?

