Blac Chyna might not have the cultural cache she once did but people are still invested in her daily life. The social media star and part-time rapper will now add the title of boxer to her resume.

Blac Chyna The Boxer

TMZ reports that Chyna, 34, is gearing up for a celebrity boxing match with Instagram fitness model, Alysia Magen. In an exclusive clip obtained by the outlet, Chyna shows off an unorthodox stance in one video. She then goes traditional orthodox. Chyna is certainly throwing bombs in one portion of the video although she lifts her feet on some power shots.

Chyna is training with Justin Fortune, who trained Manny Pacquiao and is the husband of Tamara Frapasella-Fortune. Tamara molly whopped Kim Kardashian back in 2010 in a celebrity match. There seems to be a connection there, right? Right.

Magen is definitely getting prepared herself. She’s been sharing videos of her workouts and looks just as sharp. The pair will touch globes and fight on June 11 in Pembroke Pines, Fla. in an event hosted by Bitcoin Rodney. According to the flyer, former UFC champion Rashad “Suga” Evans will referee the bout. Omarosa is booked as a celebrity announcer. Flava Flav of Public Enemy fame will serve as the ring announcer.

Photo: Getty

Blac Chyna Is Now In The Celebrity Boxing Phase Of Her Career was originally published on hiphopwired.com