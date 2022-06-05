The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

The Combs Twins were spotted out and about over the weekend at the Ladylike Women of Excellence Awards and Fashion Show giving us style goals in all black ensembles that were everything!

For their looks, Diddy’s teenage daughters, Jesse and D’Lilah Combs rocked black and white Alexander Wange dresses, black beret hats and dark sunnies. They both wore their hair in low buns and rocked minimal jewelry, only wearing a chain link necklace and dainty silver hoop earrings in their ears. They paired the look with small red Chanel bags and rocked black heeled sandals on their feet.

The beauties posed alongside Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s baby girl, Baby Junie, on the red carpet and shined in all their Black Girl Magic as they posted on the red carpet of the event.

The Combs Twins shared a few photos from the event on their IG page, captioning the photo set, “The Combs Twins x Baby Junie . @babyjunie4.”

Check it out below.

Baby Junie also shared a few photos from inside the event, captioning the photo set,

“That black girl magic hitting ”

SO adorable!

DON’T MISS…

Daddy-Daughter Duo: Diddy Brings His 16-Year-Old Daughter Chance As His Date To The 2022 Oscars

Diddy’s Daughters Slay At Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show

Remembering Kim Porter On What Would Be Her 51st Birthday

The Combs Twins Give Us Style Goals At Ladylike Women Of Excellence Event was originally published on hellobeautiful.com