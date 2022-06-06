Black In Demand: Paramount+ Celebrates Black Music Month With Updated Content

Paramount+ is joining in the celebration of Black Music Month!
To observe the month and to honor Juneteenth, the streaming service has refreshed its Black Voices collection with a “Celebrate Music Month” carousel on the platform. Music-focused content spotlighting Black musicians such as Clive Davis, Prince , Tina Turner, Pharrell, Busta Rhymes and more has been added.
On top of the titles already in the library, the new carousel also features current and future titles including
- Yo! MTV Raps (new episodes releasing weekly)
- 75th Tony’s Awards (June 12)
- Hip Hop My House (June 21 premiere)
The full list of titles in the Black Music Month carousel is below:
Yo! MTV Raps
Clive Davis: Most Iconic Performances
Grammys
Behind The Music
Rhymes Through Times
The New Edition Story
Tony’s 75th (6/12)
From Cradle To Stage
Diary
The Chappelle Show
American Soul
Hip Hop My House (6/21)
Clive Davis: The Story Of Our Lives
Lip Sync Battle
MTV: Unplugged
Storytellers
Tony’s 74th
Runs House
Wild N Out
Love & Hip Hop (all cities)
Moesha
