Jack Harlow Gets His Own KFC Meal, Line of Merch

For aficionados of KFC and Jack Harlow, their prayers have been answered in the form of a new collaborative meal available today (June 6).

The popular fast-food chain announced a new collaborative partnership on Monday (June 6th) with the “First Class” rapper to release the Jack Harlow Meal. The Grammy-nominated artist began working with KFC in December of last year to come up with the meal, which is now available for customers nationwide to purchase on Monday in their restaurants and through their website in addition to the KFC mobile app.

Harlow spent time at KFC’s headquarters in his hometown of Louisville to carefully craft the meal that bridges the old and the new. “From releasing ‘Come Home the Kids Miss You’ and now launching my own meal at KFC, I’m having a super blessed summer,” Harlow said in the press release announcing the new meal. “When KFC asked me to create my own meal, I knew it couldn’t be just any meal. My meal brings together my childhood favorites from growing up in Louisville, the KFC Mac & Cheese, with my new go-to Spicy Chicken Sandwich (with plenty of ranch), Secret Recipe Fries, and lemonade – it doesn’t get much better.” The enthusiasm is matched by the franchise made famous by Colonel Sanders. “Jack has long been vocal about his passion for his home state of Kentucky, which is why this partnership is so finger lickin’ good,” said Nick Chavez, CMO of KFC U.S. in the press release.

KFC is set to also drop a co-branded line of merchandise with Harlow, and fans can head to or download the KFC mobile app to get push notifications as the release happens to get their hands on the items. There will also be more exclusive content released in the future. The chain even did over a restaurant in Smryna, Georgia over the weekend to become “Jack’s Meal HQ” which saw the rapper serve drive-through customers as his new album blasted through a specially-designed KFC x Jack Harlow bucket speaker.

