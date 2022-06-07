Former No Limit Rapper Skull Duggery Has Reportedly Died

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Skull Duggery, a rapper who found fame as a member of Master P‘s No Limit Records, has reportedly died. Reports are scant at the moment but a fellow New Orleans artist made a tweet suggesting Skull Duggery passed away.

Skull Duggery Was A Former No Limit Records Artist

On Sunday (June 5) in the early morning hours, Fiend shared a tweet that pointed to the passing of Duggery.

“Rest In Peace Skull Duggery….damn,” the tweet read. Curren$y was among several dozen people that replied to the tweet.

Duggery’s real name was Andrew Jordan and he went on to release Hoodlum Fo’ Life in 1996 and These Wicked Streets in 1998. They were the only two albums released via No Limit. Duggery went on to release 3rd Ward Stepper in 2000 and his final project Controversy in 2003 via independent means.

In 2011, Duggery was sentenced to six years in prison after a 2009 arrest and home search turned up child pornography on a computer inside the Baton Rouge residence. Officers also found a pair of firearms and marijuana.

Much hasn’t been published about Duggery’s life after No Limit and details of his passing haven’t been made public.

Photo: No Limit/Penalty

