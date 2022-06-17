Morning Hustle Baecation” Flyway Contest PRESENTED BY JACQUEES & CASH MONEY RECORDS

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous
and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to
wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of
hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and
transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience. @morninghustleam
The Morning Hustle Featured Video
Source: iOne Creative Services / Reach Media
Register for your chance to win a trip for two to Miami Florida courtesy of Jacquees & Republic Records.