StockX Responds To Nike’s Bootleg Claims, Says Nike’s Allegations Lack Merit

A few weeks ago Nike roasted whatever credibility StockX had when they filed a lawsuit again StockX alleging that they sold bootleg sneakers to Nike employees buying sneakers from them undercover.

Now StockX is clapping back at the sneaker giant and according to NiceKicks, they’ve taken to their website to try to reassure customers that they do their diligence whenever authenticating a pair of grails. Going directly at Nike for the allegations they levied against the reselling website, StockX explains that they’ve invested massive amounts of money to ensure that their customers only get the best kind of service and authentic footwear.

“StockX was built to make the secondary market safer and more efficient for consumers. We have invested millions of dollars to fight the proliferation of counterfeit goods and today have one of the most rigorous authentication processes among marketplaces. In addition, we continue to innovate for our consumers so that they can have access to the products they love in tech-forward ways. For example, through our Vault NFT program, consumers can buy and sell physical goods held in the StockX vault merely by trading associated NFTs that act as a claim tickets for the underlying physical goods.

Like Nike’s initial claims, Nike’s recent allegations lack merit, demonstrate a lack of understanding of the modern marketplace, and display anticompetitive behavior that will stifle the secondary market and hurt consumers. We look forward to defending our reputation and understanding why Nike, which once sought to collaborate in combatting counterfeits, now seeks to undermine StockX’s business model.“

Truth be told, this whole thing started when Nike sued StockX for selling NFT’s of some classic Nike silhouettes. After that whole thing popped off, Nike decided to go for their reputation and buy sneakers to see if the rumors were true and StockX would let a few bootlegs get passed their authentication system. Unfortunately for them, it seems like they did and Nike wasted no time pouncing on them for the slip-up.

For years sneakerheads have spoken about how they ended up with bootleg sneakers, scuffed up kicks or other horror stories that came from dealing with StockX. Sneakerheads recall that the reputation really took a hit when it was found out that StockX had let quite a few bootleg Travis Scott Air Jordan 1’s slip past the authentication system when they first dropped back in 2019. Since then only more similar allegations have been made from sneaker coppin’ customers.

Still, that didn’t keep some sneakerheads from participating in that annoying trend where they’d rock their kicks with the StockX tag to let everyone know that they were “authentic.” Nike’s recent lawsuit quickly put an end to that unnecessary practice (thank God).

Now that StockX has been publicly put on blast, they’ve got their work cut out for them if they want to retrieve the reputation they once had and could hang their hat on.

Are you going to be confident copping kicks on StockX going forward or will you be checking other secondary spots for your footwear needs? Let us know in the comments section below.

