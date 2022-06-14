Premixed Jack & Coke Are Coming To Store Shelves & Refrigerators Near You This Summer

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

If you’re a Jack and Coke person who has been wishing for a premixed version of the iconic drink, your prayers have been answered. Coca-Cola announced on Monday (June.13) that it has partnered with Brown-Forman Corp., the maker of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, to bring the premixed drinks to store shelves and refrigerators this summer.

Jack & Coke, The Premix Drink, Launches In Mexico First

The new Jack & Coke premixed canned drink will also come in a zero sugar option and, before launching worldwide, will release in Mexico first.

“The perfect duo is making things official. We’re excited to announce that Jack Daniel’s and @thecocacolaco will be together at last,” Jack Daniel’s proudly announced on its official Instagram account.

“Two classic beverages have come together to inspire one ready-to-drink cocktail, @JackDaniels_US and @CocaCola,” the soft drink company wrote in a separate post announcing the long-awaited collaboration.

A New Ready-To Drink Option For Summer 2022

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company isn’t strangers to the world of ready-to-drink cocktails launching spiked lemonade, cola, and apple juice in Australia. They have since added its line of Country Cocktails ready-to-drink options to its still-growing list.

“This relationship brings together two classic American icons to deliver consumers a taste experience they love in a way that is consistent, convenient, and portable,” said Brown-Forman President and CEO Lawson Whiting.

The Atlanta-based Coca-Cola has taken its time when pushing out alcoholic beverages before the announcement of Jack and Coke. The company launched Lemon-Dou in Japan in 2018, eventually dropping Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Simply Spiked Lemonade, and Fresca Mixed. Coca-Cola first unveiled Lemon-Dou to the world in the late 1970s, when Coca-Cola owned a winemaker in California.

“We are strategically experimenting and learning in alcohol,” Younes said. “We are excited about the opportunities, but we also know it will require effort and patience,” said Khalil Younes, Coke’s president of emerging categories.

