Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH [Certified Fresh] Playlist

Peace to the HHW Nation! We’re back with a new update to our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) playlist and we’ve put together another dope collection. Part of our duty as a publication and crew is to school the masses on who is doing what musically and there’s no better way to do that beyond our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) bi-weekly playlist.

The CRT FRSH playlist is a labor of love. We don’t take payments nor do we do favors. We only add joints to our playlist that fit the theme and vision we’re going for and don’t seek to waste the time of the listener. Further, we don’t stick to one lane of Hip-Hop. We believe that all aspects of the music should get some light whether it’s young lions in the trenches to those hoping for that one shot to blow up to grizzled veterans puffing out their chests having lots more to say.

This week’s update covers new music, old new music (aka new to you), recently released joints, and the like. We open the list up with the only Hip-Hop-leaning joint, “Jimmy Cooks” from Drake’s Honestly, Nothing album featuring 21 Savage. We follow it up with “DRILL MUSIC IN ZION” by Lupe Fiasco, the title track for his upcoming album.

The extremely talented Flo Milli drops off “Conceited” and we also added “Slim Waist” from the Flow Queen Erica Banks. Kevin Gates just released his newest project Khaza and we’ve added the intro track from the album. And while we’ve got “Silent Hill” from Kendrick Lamar’s TDE sendoff Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers alongside Kodak Black, REASON holds down Top Dawg Entertainment with his TDE brother Jay Rock on “It What It Is.”

Salute to Action Bronson, Roc Marci, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, Hus KingPin, SmooVth, ROZEWOOD, TriState, MARCO PLUS, Ransom, Nicholas Craven, Raz Fresco, 2 Eleven, T.F (SKANLESS!), Sylvan LaCue, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, Rigz, Mooch, DJ Muggs, Cantrell, The Difference Machine, Quelle Chris and many more.

Thank all of you for allowing us to feature your music and present the sounds to our readers to the world. Check out the joint below.

Photo: Getty

Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH [Certified Fresh] Playlist was originally published on hiphopwired.com