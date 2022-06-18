Naomi Osaka Withdraws From Wimbledon Because of Leg Injury

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

Wimbledon will be missing one of tennis’ biggest stars. Naomi Osaka announced she would not be participating in this year’s competition.

Naomi Osaka Is Out

The four-time Grand Slam Champion’s name was included on the list of withdrawals released by Wimbledon on Saturday (Jun.18), citing a leg injury as her reason for not participating. Osaka has been competing while battling a left Achilles injury, and she wore tape on her foot during her first-round loss at the French Open.

Osaka confirmed her withdrawal on Twitter, writing, “my Achilles still isn’t right so I’ll see you next time.” On Instagram she wrote, “Trying to find the positives in a negative situation so all love. But there goes my grass dreams.”

Before announcing her withdrawal from Wimbledon, Osaka expressed doubt about playing in the tournament. The tennis star spoke on Wimbledon’s decision to remove the ranking system following the ban of Russian and Belarusian players stating it would affect her decision to play. Osaka said the Grand Slam event felt “more like an exhibition.”

“I would love to go just to get some experience on the grass court, but like at the same time, for me, it’s kind of like — I don’t want to say pointless, no pun intended, but I’m the type of player that gets motivated by, like, seeing my ranking go up or, like, you know, stuff like that,” Osaka explained. “So I think the intention was really good, but the execution is kind of all over the place.”

Naomi Osaka has never advanced further than the third round in Wimbledon.

With Osaka out, that leaves Serena Williams for us to root for. Williams announced she would participate in the tournament as a wild card entry.

“SW at SW19. It’s a date. 2022 See you there,” Williams wrote in an IG post.

Wimbledon begins Monday, June 27.

