Lizzo and her hair stylist took the “Ponytail Song” to a whole new level when they were spotted on Instagram getting glammed up to the catchy tune.

Taking to the platform, Lizzo’s hairstylist, Shelbeniece Swain, shared an IG Reel of herself primping and prepping Lizzo’s hair to perfection. The stylist swung Lizzo’s long locs into a high ponytail with swooped edges as they danced and twerked to the beat of Shelby’s new track.

In the video, Lizzo rocked a body suit with the print of $100 bills throughout while her stylist donned black biker shorts, a matching crop top and a milky white wig.

," she captioned the video. Check it out below.

“Go off then,” one of Shelby’s followers commented underneath the video while another wrote, “Shelby this slaps lmao @lizzobeeating flawless!!”

This just might be our new favorite song of the summer!

Lizzo And Her Stylist Get Glammed Up To The ‘Ponytail Song’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com