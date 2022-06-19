HomeArts & Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion Spotted In Ibiza Living Her Best Life

 
Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Megan Thee Stallion works hard, so she’s allowed to play hard, too. The “Savage” rapper was spotted on a yacht in Ibiza kicking it and having a good time with her friends, including boyfriend Pardison Fontaine.

Reports TMZ:

Hot girl summer has officially commenced for Megan Thee Stallion — partying it up in Ibiza on a yacht — with champagne in hand and her friends along for the ride.

Meg was spotted Friday wearing a bikini and having a good time with some of her besties … her boyfriend, Pardi, also joined in on the fun.

In true Meg fashion, she’s going all out … even dumping champagne on her body and fooling around with her friends.

One things for sure though, Meg and Pardi aren’t afraid to show a little PDA — even with friends around — taking some time to love on each other too.

Pardi best not ever fumble this one, just saying. .

Recently, Meg spoke on her infamous incident with rapper/singer Tory Lanez, and said she wants him under the jail. Seems fair.

