Lil Tjay Shot in New Jersey & Undergoing Emergency Surgery

Rapper Lil Tjay is undergoing emergency surgery after being shot late last night in Edgewater, NJ.

As reported by TMZ, Lil Tjay is currently undergoing surgery. The severity of the rapper’s gunshot wound has not yet been explained. During that night, 2 shootouts were reported at both a Chipotle Restaurant and a nearby Exxon Gas station.

The person who was shot at Chipotle was hit several times and the person at the Exxon was shot once. The identity of the first victim is Lil Tjay but the identity of the second victim has not yet been revealed.

While the motive of the shooter or shooters is unknown, police are on a large search hunt to find the suspects.

