THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

The Morning Hustle Featured Video CLOSE

A civil wrongful death lawsuit against former Death Row Records CEO Marion “Suge” Knight has resulted in a mistrial.

Deadline reports that a judge in LA Superior Court declared the mistrial Wednesday (June 22). This comes after a jury was deadlocked 7-5 in favor of the plaintiff, Lillian Carter.

Lillian Carter is the widow of Terry Carter, who was killed in a hit-and-run incident during the filming of Straight Outta Compton in 2015. The incident happened in the aftermath of Knight’s confrontation with the film’s advisor Cle “Bone” Sloan over how he was portrayed in the N.W.A. biopic. Knight struck Carter and another man with his vehicle.

Knight pled no contest to vehicular manslaughter in the criminal case in 2018. He is currently in prison, serving a 28-year sentence.

Judge Declares Mistrial in Suge Knight’s Civil Case was originally published on hiphopnc.com