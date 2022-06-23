Warner Music Group Forms New 3EE Label Group, Kevin Liles Appointed CEO

THE MORNING HUSTLE is the freshest program in broadcast with an entertaining, humorous and informative take on urban pop culture from the Millennial and Generation Z point of view, meant to wake up its audience to the beat of today’s Hip Hop. The show offers listeners the unique chemistry of hosts HeadKrack and Lore’l providing a rare authenticity and transparency that connects with the lifestyle of the audience.

One of the culture’s best record men will try to change once again. Kevin Liles has been appointed CEO to the new Warner Music Group venture 3EE.

As per Digital Music News Warner Music Group announced the creation of 300 Elektra Entertainment – 3EE – a new frontline label group that brings together the multi-genre power of 300 and Elektra. Headed by Chairman & CEO Kevin Liles, this supergroup of brands includes 300, Elektra Records, Fueled by Ramen, Roadrunner, Low Country Sound, DTA Records, Public Consumption, Young Stoner Life Records, Sparta, and 300 Studios.

Under the umbrella of 3EE, both 300 and Elektra will maintain their independent identities and cultures. Overseeing 300 Entertainment are newly appointed Co-Presidents Rayna Bass and Selim Bouab, while Mike Easterlin and Gregg Nadel will continue to serve as Co-Presidents of Elektra Entertainment (formerly Elektra Music Group). In addition, a 3EE central hub of expertise will be established to bring together the deep knowledge and wide experience spanning the 300 and Elektra teams.

As part of the launch, a new logo and mission statement have been unveiled, drawing on 3EE labels’ distinctive DNA and the new company’s unique indie-major philosophy. The logo combines elements of both brands, including 300’s signature red “3” and the stacked Elektra Entertainment logo. The mission statement makes clear 3EE’s creative identity, heralding the company as a family of labels driven by “the power of people, the power of service, and the power of action,” with the “mindset of an independent and the muscle of a major.”

“Every single brand within 3EE was born as an independent, entrepreneurial label made up of music-lovers who take risks, break rules, and disrupt culture,” said Liles. “The mission of 3EE is to reimagine our value proposition to artists and creative partners globally. We fuel the spirit of our labels’ identities through the creation of powerhouse brand management teams that span genres and cultures. Our people are handpicked because they all live what they work and love what they do. Every label within the 3EE family is driven by a unique point of view and purpose, and, at the same time, they all benefit from our years of collective expertise, wisdom, and influence. We call this #BiggerFamilyBusiness.”

