VH1 Fires Ceaser From ‘Black Ink Crew’ Over Resurfaced Dog Abuse Video

If there’s anything we learned from the now-infamous dog fighting scandal that put NFL star Michael Vick in prison for 21 months is that people don’t play when it comes to puppies.

Black Ink Crew star Ceaser Emanuel is learning that in the worse way possible after being publicly shamed and fired from his hit VH1 reality series for a video that resurfaced of him brutally attacking two non-violent dogs in the driveway of his home.

The two-minute video, reposted by his recently-ousted former castmate Donna Lombardi (seen above), is comprised of two clips captured on a Ring security camera of Ceasar viciously handling his two dogs. The first is beaten with what appears to be a folding chair, meanwhile the second is grabbed by the neck and flung across the driveway before being placed in a dog cage and tossed across the lawn. Donna, a self-proclaimed animal lover, vehemently roasted Ceasar in her caption, writing, “If you can treat a dog like this, it shows how sick of a person you truly are. I don’t even get into the life of this man, but this video made me so upset.” She also mentioned his past issues with abuse when it came to allegations made last year by his own daughter Cheyenne, who claimed her reality star dad dragged her out the shower while naked and stomped her out as a form of discipline.

“Even after he beat his daughter up, @vh1 @viacom_intl & the new @blackinkcrew producers tried to protect Ceaser,” Donna also wrote in her caption, going on to add, “even made up fake conflicting storylines about my relationship to do it! Now this, cannot be undone. I pray the people see you, @ceaserblackink , as the monster you are. Your karma has been adding up for years, but to do this to two innocent dogs!?! This is crazy. CHARGES NEED TO BE PRESSED, and CANCELLATIONS NEED TO BE MADE!”

Since its premiere back in 2013, Black Ink Crew has centered around Ceaser from the very beginning as owner of an eclectic tattoo shop in Harlem, New York that’s home to a series of artists and clients who’ve kept the show on air for close to a decade. The series’ 10th season is scheduled to move on without him, with a VH1 spokesperson telling TMZ, “We have made the decision to cut ties with Ceaser Emanuel from Black Ink Crew New York. Since next season was close to finishing production, this decision will not impact the upcoming season.”

For Ceaser to be removed from a show based around his life and business, just one season shy of the 10-year anniversary at that, is definitely a sad way to go out. At the same time, no dog should have to endure what he was depicted doing in the viral video above. If he ends up avoiding legal trouble, at the very least we hoped he learned a lesson from all of this.

